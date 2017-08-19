Indians Cruise Over Royals for Second Straight Game

Trevor Bauer pitched well, but he credits his defense for this victory.

Bauer threw 6 1/3 innings as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 on Saturday night.

Bauer (12-8) won his fifth straight decision – the longest winning streak of his career that started after a July 17 loss. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

Relievers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen did not allow a hit over the final 2 2/3 innings to complete the shutout.

Bauer joins teammates Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco as 12-game winners. The Indians are the only team in the majors with three 12-game winners.

Roberto Perez delivered the clutch blow, a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the fourth inning that scored Jay Bruce and Santana.

Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit consecutive doubles in the first inning for the first Cleveland run.

Bruce’s RBI-double in the fifth scored Ramirez, who had walked, and finished Vargas’ evening.

Vargas (14-7), who had 12 victories at the end of June, gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. The Royals dropped to 6-12 in August, while the rotation has a 5.99 ERA for the month.