Indians to remove Chief Wahoo from uniforms, but Redskins will not be moved until leadership changes, says KU professor

The Cleveland Indians baseball team has announced it will no longer use the Chief Wahoo logo on uniforms, beginning in the 2019 season. Major League Baseball has said the image, a large-toothed, grinning caricature many find offensive, is no longer appropriate for use in the game.

“I know that Major League Baseball’s Commissioner was really instrumental in kind of pushing to have Chief Wahoo removed, that logo and imagery,” said Brian Gordon, assistant professor of health, sport & exercise science at the University of Kansas.

This is in contrast to the NFL, where the Washington Redskins look to remain the same for the foreseeable future.

“Commissioner Goodell was just quoted today as saying, I don’t see this changing anytime soon, in regards to the Redskins changing their name, retiring their imagery, so I don’t see that on the horizon anytime soon.”

In fact, Gordon asserts that it may take a change in leadership like that seen at MLB to eventually eradicate native

nicknames from professional sports.

“I think it takes something like a new commissioner, like Major League Baseball, who has been pushing for Chief Wahoo to be retired for the last couple years. I think it’s going to take something like that. In the NFL, for example, Roger Goodell doesn’t seem like he really wants to push the issue on having the Redskins retire their name. I think it’s going to take something like that with new leadership to really push this envelope and get that change to be made.”

The New York Times reports that the Indians franchise will continue to sell merchandise with Chief Wahoo on it at the

team’s souvenir shops in the stadium and at retail outlets in the northern Ohio market, but those items will not be available for sale on M.L.B.’s website.