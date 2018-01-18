Individuals Who Received Unemployment Benefits Will Receive 1099-G

In January of each year, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-G is prepared and mailed by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) to each claimant who received unemployment compensation during the previous calendar year. This form shows the total amount of unemployment compensation paid during the calendar year and if elected, will show State or Federal Income taxes withheld. This same information is also provided to the IRS.

1099-G forms will be mailed to claimants prior to Jan. 31, 2018. The form will be mailed to the current address on file with KDOL. If claimants have not received a 1099-G, they can request a duplicate copy online after Feb.2. If the amount shown on your 1099-G is incorrect, claimants must send a written dispute to KDOL at the following address:

1099 Inquiry, Kansas Department of Labor, 401 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS 66603-3182.

More information about the 1099-G can be found on the KDOL website at www.getkansasbenefits.gov/FAQs/Form1099G.aspx