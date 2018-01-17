WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


18°F
Clear
Feels Like 13°
Winds SSW 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy27°
16°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear46°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear54°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast50°
40°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm56°
29°

Industrial hemp backers pursue new legislative proposal

by on January 17, 2018 at 11:13 AM

Advocates of industrial hemp production in Kansas are pursuing a new legislative proposal for allowing state universities to research it.

The new bill is narrower than a measure opposed by law enforcement officials last year.  The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee had a hearing Tuesday.

The new measure would allow state universities to research industrial hemp but prohibit its cultivation outside state-sanctioned test plots.  The House approved a bill last year to allow research and commercial cultivation with industrial hemp growers licensed by the state Department of Agriculture.  The measure stalled in the Senate because of law enforcement opposition.

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said it is less concerned about this year’s bill, and several law enforcement groups did not formally oppose it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.