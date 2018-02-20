WIBW News Now!

Infant taken to hospital from fire scene Monday

by on February 20, 2018 at 4:06 AM (1 hour ago)

An infant was taken to the hospital from the scene of a house fire Monday afternoon in Topeka.

According to a release from the Topeka Fire Department, crews responded to 3225 SW Skyline Drive just after 3 p.m. All occupants made it out of the smoke-filled home before firefighters arrived. The baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The cause is undetermined with $50,000 in damage. There were no working smoke detectors at the time of the fire.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.