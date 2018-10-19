Inflatable Colon Stolen in Kansas City

The University of Kansas Cancer Center is asking the public for help in recovering an inflatable colon used to teach about the dangers of colon cancer. The inflatable colon, valued at $4,000, was stolen from a pickup bed parked in Brookside.

“Colorectal cancer screening is the most powerful weapon we have against colorectal cancer,” John Ashcraft, DO, surgical oncologist at The University of Kansas Cancer Center said. Ashcraft is also co-leader of the cancer prevention and survivorship research program. “Colon cancer is a tough subject for many to talk about and the giant, 150 pound, ten foot long inflatable colon is a great conversation starter.”

The inflatable colon is owned by the Cancer Coalition which hosts walk/run events under a campaign called “Get Your Rear In Gear ”(for more see Instagram www.instagram.com/gyrig04/).

“One in 20 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” Stacie Moody, local event director said. “Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. and 60 percent of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with colonoscopy screening.”

The Cancer Coalition ships the inflatable colon across the country for walkers and runners to see and learn about the progression of colon cancer in a unique way. The inflatable colon was on its way to the annual Sister’s Living Beyond Breast Cancer 5K Relay Walk scheduled for 9 a.m. tomorrow at Swope park when it disappeared. Please call KCPD if you find the inflatable colon.

Photo courtesy: #benchtobedside … a cancer center original online education/information program hosted by Roy Jensen, MD and director of The University of Kansas Cancer Center.