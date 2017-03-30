Initial Approval Given To New Amusement Ride Regulation Bill After Emotional Schwab Speech

The Kansas House of Representatives gave initial approval on Thursday to a measure increasing the regulation on amusement rides in Kansas.

This measure was prompted by the accidental death of Caleb Schwab, son of Republican Representative Scott Schwab. Schwab spoke from the well about the bill and about his son.

“I miss him,” said Schwab. “Let’s be honest. This is an emotional vote, and it’s because we love each other despite the tough days and the high days and the low days. I love every one of you and I thank you for everything you have done for our family, but this bill’s really not about Caleb. It’s for the next kid that goes someplace in Kansas for a fun weekend. It’s on their behalf.”

Schwab then described when he returned to the park a month later.

“When our inspectors went to the park, I wanted to meet the team, so I went back to the park to meet our team, and I had to rewalk Nathan’s steps and my steps and my wife’s steps, because my imagination was way worse than reality,” said Schwab. “It was surreal. But, the boom we had to use for our inspectors to look at it needed a permit on a slide that didn’t.”

Schwab then wrapped it up succinctly.

“This is a good measure,” said Schwab. “For those of you who have consternation with the expansion of government, sometimes you just need some. Even John Adams expanded government when he created the U.S. Navy.”

Not a single no was heard on the subsequent voice vote.