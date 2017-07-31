WIBW News Now!

Child injured in crash after driver falls asleep at the wheel

by on July 31, 2017 at 7:47 AM (3 hours ago)

A 2-year-old child was injured Monday morning in a single-car crash near the South Topeka toll booth plaza.

A dispatcher with the Kansas Turnpike Authorities told WIBW News Now the first responders were called just before 7 a.m. to treat a victim who suffered minor injuries.

A KTA crash report shows 24-year-old Mark Nehring, of Perry, was driving the 1998 Acura CL involved in the crash. 

Nehring had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel and veered into a ditch. 

According to the crash report, a passenger in the car, listed as 2-year-old Joshua Nehring, was injured in the crash. The child was wearing safety restraints. 

A message left with a KTA spokesperson for additional details was not immediately returned. 

