Emergency responders are at the scene of an injury accident near I-470 and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch says at least three vehicles are involved in the crash.

Police have blocked off eastbound traffic to Kansas Avenue due to the collision.

Traffic coming off of I-470 onto Topeka Boulevard is said to be backed up to the Burlingame Road exit.

Details on how many people were injured were not immediately available.

