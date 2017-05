One person was life-flighted Wednesday from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the I-70 turnpike between Topeka and Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash on westbound I-70 near the Lecompton exit involved a semi and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup from was flown to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

The crash has caused traffic delays on westbound I-70.

This is a developing story…