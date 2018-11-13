Injury accident Monday night sends four to hospital

A Monday night accident in Shawnee County sent four people to the hospital.

Shawnee County Deputies were called to SW 61st Street and Auburn Road just before 6:30 p.m.

A white 2001 Subaru Forester driven by 44-year-old Heather Yates of Silver Lake was westbound on 61st and stopped at the stop sign before turning to go south on Auburn Road. A gray 2005 Chrysler Town and Country driven by 51-year-old Cheryl Franklin of Auburn that was southbound collided with the Forester in the intersection.

Everyone involved was buckled up. Four of the five people involved were taken to a local hospital to be checked out. No injuries were life-threatening.