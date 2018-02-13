WIBW News Now!

Inmate admits to stabbing, injuring corrections officer

by on February 13, 2018 at 12:03 PM (4 hours ago)

A Kansas inmate has pleaded guilty to stabbing and injuring a corrections officer.

Twenty-seven-year-old Allen Thomas Schroeder Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree attempted murder in the April attack on Shawnee County corrections officer Lacy Noll.

She alleges Schroeder became angry after she threatened to write him up for screaming and inciting a riot.  Witnesses testify that Schroeder sharpened a broken drawer handle to stab Noll. She says she was struck on her face, back and shoulder.

Sentencing is set for March 7th.  As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 25 years, to be served after his current 16-month sentence for an unrelated attempted aggravated battery case.

