Inmate assaults officer at Shawnee County Jail

by on April 15, 2017 at 7:50 PM (3 hours ago)

An officer at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections was hospitalized Saturday evening after being attacked by an inmate. 

Major Tim Phelps says the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and expects the victim will be treated and released.

Phelps confirms there was a weapon used in the assault and that it fashioned out of something inside the module. He says they have not yet determined what type of weapon was used.

The jail has been placed on lockdown while police and jail officials investigate the attack.

“We’re keeping tight control over things right now because we’re going to be shaking the whole area down,” Phelps said. “We want to make sure there’s not a risk of anything else.”

Phelps says the jail will remain on lockdown throughout Saturday night. 

The attack is still under investigation and no names have been released. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle