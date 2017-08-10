Inmate charged with attempted capital murder for attack on Shawnee County corrections officer

An inmate at the Shawnee County Jail has been charged with attempted capital murder for assaulting a corrections officer earlier this year.

The inmate, 27-year-old Allen Schroeder Jr., assaulted the female officer while she was on duty on the afternoon of April 15.

Shortly after the attack, Major Tim Phelps told WIBW News Now that Schroeder attacked Officer Lacy Noll with a sharp weapon made with undisclosed items inside the module.

Noll suffered lacerations and other facial injuries in the attack. She was treated at a local hospital and released the same day.

Schroeder was in jail awaiting sentencing for an attempted aggravated battery conviction. He was sentenced on April 27 to 16 months in prison for that charge.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed the new charge against Schroeder on June 30, according to a news release.

Kagay says he could not release any information on the attempted murder charge until Schroeder was returned to the Shawnee County Jail. Schroeder returned to jail on Wednesday and was officially served with a warrant for the new charge against him.

If convicted for attempted capital murder, Schroeder could face 25 years to life in prison.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.