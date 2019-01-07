Inmate escapes from Lansing Correctional Facility

Law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Department of Corrections officials said Monday they are looking for 36-year-old Cal Henry Green III.

Green is a minimum-security inmate currently imprisoned on an aggravated battery charge out of Wyandotte County.

Department of Corrections spokesman Brett Peterson said Green is believed to be in a camo-painted state vehicle. He is described as black, 5-foot-4-inches, about 196 pounds with brown hair.

Green has a long criminal record in Wyandotte County, including convictions for theft, burglary, fleeing to avoid arrest and forgery.

No further information about the escape was immediately available. Schools in Lansing were placed on lockdown after the escape was reported.