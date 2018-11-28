Inmate sentenced in multi-state escape case

An inmate has been sentenced to 47 years in prison for setting a fire and shooting at officers while escaping from a Kansas jail with another inmate.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 31-year-old Matson Zane Hatfield was sentenced Tuesday for attempted murder and other charges for the October 2017 escape from the Marshall County jail, near the state’s border with Nebraska.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Hatfield fled to a nearby home and later surrendered. A pickup truck also was stolen at gunpoint from a county employee. The KBI says 47-year-old Jeffrey Guenther was arrested after rolling the truck in Gage County, Nebraska.

The KBI says shots were fired at a Kansas fire department truck and at a man in front of a home. Charges are pending against Guenther.