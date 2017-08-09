Inmate walks away from minimum-security prison in south-central Kansas

An inmate is on the loose after walking away from a prison in south-central Kansas.

According to a news release, minimum-custody inmate Lewis Mitchell, 53, walked away from Winfield Correctional Facility around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Corrections says Mitchell was reported missing when he could not be located at the facility.

Mitchell is currently serving a 27-month sentence for a 2017 Sedgwick County conviction for burglary. He also was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties in 1995 and burglary and theft charges in 1981.

Winfield Correctional Facility exclusively houses minimum-security inmates.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on Mitchell can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at (620) 221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement.