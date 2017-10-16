Inmates set fire to jail, shoot at police during escape attempt

Two inmates are back in custody after a violent escape from a northeast Kansas jail.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, two inmates broke out of the Marshall County Jail in Marysville on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., inmates lit a fire inside a cell, causing the jail to fill with smoke. Two inmates – 46-year-old Jeffrey S. Guenther and 30-year-old Matson Z. Hatfield – forced their way through the jail and stole two shotguns as they fled the building.

KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood says the inmates stole a civilian county employee’s Dodge Ram pickup truck at gunpoint. They reportedly fired shots at a Marysville Fire Department truck during the escape.

A Marysville police officer opened fire on Guenther, as he sped away in the stolen truck. He headed north on Highway 77 and crossed the state line into Nebraska.

Marysville Police officers chased Guenther into Gage County Nebraska, where he captured after rolling the truck.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the accident scene.

Hatfield was not in the stolen truck and instead fled on foot to a residence nearby the jail. He reportedly fired shots at a man standing in front of the home.

He surrendered to a Marysville Police officer a short time later. Underwood says Hatfield was acquainted with the residents of the home.

No one was injured during the escape or the events that followed.

All remaining inmates in the Marshall County Jail were transferred to the Washington County Jail within two hours of the escape.

The KBI is investigating the incident.