Inspection finds no violations in death of Topeka elephant

by on January 18, 2018 at 12:26 PM

Topeka Zoo

Federal inspectors say they found no evidence the Topeka Zoo violated any standards before the death of a 35-year-old elephant.

Inspectors were called after the December 11 death of Shannon, an African elephant.  Deputy Topeka city manager Doug Gerber says a veterinary medical officer from the U.S. Department of Agriculture presented a report to the zoo Tuesday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the cause of the animal’s death has not been determined.  The veterinary pathology department at Kansas State University is evaluating tissue samples taken from the elephant.

Shannon died that day after she spent about 20 hours on the ground over a two-day span. When she was found on the ground on December 10th, a team lifted her back up but she was found back on the ground the next day.

