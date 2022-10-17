INSTANT REACTION: Chiefs Fall to Bills

For the second straight year in the regular season the Kansas City Chiefs fall to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs and Bills went back and forth all game long, no team leading by more then a single possession.

The Chiefs and Bills were tied up at halftime 10-10 in a wild finish to the first half. The crazy thing about this was there were 12 seconds left in the half and the Chiefs, like the playoff game, found a way to get points. Harrison Butker connected on a 62 yard field goal as time expired, this time in 12 seconds not 13.

The game came down to the final three possessions. The Chiefs led 20-17 with five minutes remaining and had the ball near midfield, a touchdown more then likely wins the game but they end up having to punt and the Bills go 76 yards for the touchdown to go up 24-20 with just a minute left.

Mahomes final pass was intercepted and the Bills were able to run out the clock.

The Chiefs are now 4-2 on the year the Bills are 5-1.

Chiefs next game is against the 49ers in San Francisco.