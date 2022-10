The Washburn Ichabod scored 21-unanswered points over the final 10:43 of the fourth quarter but it was not enough as the Ichabods fell 42-35 to Emporia State. Washburn will be on the road for the next two weeks starting with Fort Hays State on Oct. 8. Washburn’s next home game will be Homecoming on Oct. 22 against Central Oklahoma.