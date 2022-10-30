WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

INSTANT REACTION: Washburn Erases 11 Point Halftime Deficit and Beats Riverhawks

October 29, 2022 10:34PM CDT
The Washburn Ichabod defense held Northeastern State to 54 yards in the second half forcing six punts and Taylon Peters scored on a 3-yard run with 1:49 to go in the game as the Ichabods won their 10th game in a row over Northeastern State in a 21-17 win on Saturday in Tahlequah. The Ichabods will open up the home slate with undefeated Pittsburg State on senior day Nov. 5  at 1 p.m. in Yager Stadium.

