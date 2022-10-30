INSTANT REACTION: Washburn Erases 11 Point Halftime Deficit and Beats Riverhawks

The Washburn Ichabod defense held Northeastern State to 54 yards in the second half forcing six punts and Taylon Peters scored on a 3-yard run with 1:49 to go in the game as the Ichabods won their 10th game in a row over Northeastern State in a 21-17 win on Saturday in Tahlequah. The Ichabods will open up the home slate with undefeated Pittsburg State on senior day Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. in Yager Stadium.