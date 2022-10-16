INSTANT REACTION: Washburn Falls in Heartbreaker to Bearcats

The Washburn Ichabods rallied to take a 30-29 lead with 24 seconds to play but No. 16 Northwest Missouri traveled 43 yards in three plays after a 38-yard kickoff return to kick a 36-yard field goal to take a 32-30 lead with two seconds to play as the Ichabods fall in a heartbreaker as the multi-lateral kickoff return was unsuccessful as Washburn falls to 4-3 on the season.

The Ichabods will be back in action on Oct. 22 hosting Central Oklahoma on Washburn’s Homecoming game.