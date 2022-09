The Washburn Ichabods fell behind early and then ripped off 28-straight points winning for the first time at Central Missouri since 2006 in a 40-32 win over the Mules on Thursday night. Washburn improves to 2-0 on the season and will play host to Nebraska-Kearney on Family Weekend Saturday at 1 p.m. in Yager Stadium.

