Insurance Commissioner touts ag background for gubernatorial run

Kansas Insurance Commissioner and Republican candidate for Governor Ken Selzer grew up in rural Central Kansas and currently owns a farm adjacent to the Louisburg Cider Mill in Miami County. He wants agricultural producers to know that he will be in their corner should he be elected to the state’s top office.

“We know Kansas is 42 percent ag,” said Selzer. We’ve lagged in our economic growth here in Kansas, compared to the national average. If ag doesn’t grow, Kansas won’t grow. We will focus on being a champion for ag.”

As part of that focus, Selzer knows trade has to be a major emphasis.

“We have to be front and center on trade, market development, and developing markets for the grain and crops and livestock that we produce so well here,” said Selzer. “We are one of the country’s leaders in a number of categories. We can champion marketing and sales in developing markets both in-state, out of state and worldwide. The Governor needs to be front and center on that issue.”

Selzer believes there needs to be a change from the way Governor Sam Brownback operated. Governor Jeff Colyer has made some moves in his limited time, but it’s hard to know at this point what the effect of those will be.

“We’ll be far more transparent,” said Selzer. “We’ll be far more inclusive of discussions with legislators and citizens around Kansas. We will be out visiting with the citizens of Kansas. We’ll be closer to the issues.”

For more information on Selzer’s campaign, go to www.kansansforselzer.com/.

The full interview with Selzer is below.