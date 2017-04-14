Insurers say Trump must do more to stabilize ‘Obamacare’

“Obamacare” is proving more of a challenge than the Trump administration bargained for.

With the “repeal and replace” effort at an impasse on Capitol Hill, the administration on Thursday released fixes to stabilize the Affordable Care Act’s shaky insurance markets for next year. But the insurance industry quickly said the changes don’t go far enough.

While calling the administration action a step in the right direction, the industry is looking for a guarantee that the government will also keep paying billions in “cost-sharing” subsidies that help consumers with high deductibles.

President Donald Trump says he hasn’t made up his mind on that.

Although Republicans contend that the Affordable Care Act is beyond repair, the administration is trying to keep the existing system going temporarily as it pursues a total remake.