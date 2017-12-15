Interim Commerce Secretary to step down

Governor Sam Brownback on Friday announced the resignation of interim Commerce Secretary Nick Jordan effective January 5, 2018.

Secretary Jordan served seven years in the Brownback Administration in numerous positions including as Secretary of the Department of Revenue, and CEO of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors, which preceded his most recent service as interim Secretary at the Department of Commerce.

“Nick is a team player and I’m grateful for the time he’s devoted to serving our fellow Kansans,” Governor Brownback said. “He has my warmest appreciation and best wishes as he begins a new chapter.”

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer thanked Jordan for his service to Kansas as well.

“Nick served Kansas well during his time as Commerce Secretary,” Lt. Governor Colyer said. “He worked diligently finding ways to promote and grow our state. I sincerely appreciate his years of service, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Before he joined the administration in 2011, Secretary Jordan served thirteen years in the Kansas Senate, representing a Johnson County Senate district that included Shawnee.

“I want to thank Governor Brownback for the opportunities he has given me to serve,” Secretary Jordan said. “It was an honor to serve our fellow Kansans and to work with a team of dedicated professionals.”

Commerce Department Chief Legal Counsel Bob North will serve as interim Secretary of Commerce until a new secretary is appointed.