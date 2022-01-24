Interim Vice Provost at KU Resigns

An interim vice provost at the University of Kansas has resigned after acknowledging that a message he sent out to the campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was largely plagiarized.
D.A. Graham’s resignation is effective immediately, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said.
Graham, interim vice provost of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, told the Lawrence Journal-World that he didn’t intentionally copy the “2022 MLK Jr. Day of Reflection” text he sent to all faculty, staff, and students.
Bichelmeyer said in a message to the campus that she appreciated Graham taking responsibility for his “serious mistake.”
Bichelmeyer said a search for a permanent vice provost of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging was already scheduled.
A reader who contacted the Journal-World compared Graham’s message to an internet posting written by Curtis Coy, an official with the Veterans Benefits Administration.