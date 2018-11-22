International human rights activist says Muslim world needs to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for behaviors like killing of Khashoggi

The death of Jamal Khashoggi, though it has gotten a lot of international attention, is not out of character for Saudi Arabia.

“Beheadings and killing of any critics is something that has been common in this Kingdom,” said Raheel Raza, a critic of radical Islam. “People are suprised to know that there have been more beheadings in Saudi Arabia than ISIS has done. It doesn’t come entirely as a surprise or something new.”

The Islamic community’s response has been different than one might have hoped for, however.

“I expected that the OIC, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the largest conglomeration of Arab Muslim states, they’re a part of the United Nations Human Rights Council, this is the irony, you would have thought they would be the first group to speak out and say that this is a violation of the Universal Charter of Human Rights and they should have condemned Saudi Arabia for having done this, but there was not a peep.”

Even though the manner of Khashoggi’s death is still fodder for news stories. Raza believes the issue is bigger than that.

“Every day there is a new version, every day there is a new theory,” said Raza. “People are more concerned about the man and how it happened, which I can understand, but the fact is that that’s not going to change what has happened to him. We need to be concerned about those who are still alive. We need to be concerned about the fact that these human rights violations need to be pointed out and they need to be stopped.”

Raza notes that it may be difficult for some nations to hold the Saudis accountable because of their own transgressions against human rights, but she still believes it’s a conversation that is necessary.

