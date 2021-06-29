      Weather Alert

Interstate 70 Lane Reductions in Topeka

Jun 29, 2021 @ 7:10am

Press release

Portions of I-70 will be closed from mile marker 360 to 362 in Topeka on Tuesday, June 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) maintenance crews will begin patching potholes in the right lane of westbound I-70 at 9 a.m.

Crews will switch to the right lane of eastbound I-70 at approximately 12:00 p.m.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic control will include a crash attenuator, signs and traffic cones.

There will not be a speed reduction through the work zone, and I-70 on and off ramps will remain open.

Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic through the work zone.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

