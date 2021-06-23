      Weather Alert

Interstate 70 Through Topeka Down to One Lane Friday

Jun 23, 2021 @ 5:47pm

Portions of eastbound and westbound I-70 through Topeka will be reduced to one lane on Friday, June 25.

Kansas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be patching potholes between mile markers 353 and 366 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The right or left lane will be closed around the active work area as it moves along I-70.

Traffic control around the mobile operation will include crash attenuators, message boards and signs.

There will also be a speed reduction through the work zone, and drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

