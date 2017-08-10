WIBW News Now!

Interview: KU expert talks Middle East WTO dispute

by on August 10, 2017 at 8:09 AM (3 hours ago)

Qatar filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization on Monday to challenge a trade boycott against the nation led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates. The move is the first step in a trade dispute among the four nations and sets in place a 60-day deadline to settle the complaint with the WTO before litigation or potential sanctions are put in place.

Raj Bhala, an expert in both international trade law and Islamic Law (Shari’a) at the University of Kansas, discussed the dispute with WIBW News Now’s Nick Gosnell on Wednesday’s NewsDay Now.  That interview is below.

 

