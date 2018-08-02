Investigation finds that Kobach’s anti-immigration work in small cities cost them millions for campaigns

An investigation by the Kansas City Star and ProPublica has found that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s anti-immigration work for small cities across the nation cost them millions for lengthy legal campaigns while powering his political rise.

Their account is based on records obtained from towns Kobach represented. It also reported for the first time that he earned more than $800,000 for his immigration work. Kobach on Thursday called the investigation’s conclusions “ridiculous.”

A Valley Park, Missouri, ordinance punishing employers for hiring illegal immigrants and landlords for renting was largely gutted after two years of litigation and nearly $300,000 in expenses.

Farmers Branch, Texas, owed $7 million in legal bills. Hazleton, Pennsylvania, took on debt to pay $1.4 million. Fremont, Nebraska, raised property taxes to pay for Kobach’s services.