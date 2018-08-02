WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


96°F
Clear
Feels Like 94°
Winds Variable 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear96°
67°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear97°
72°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy93°
73°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear97°
74°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy96°
71°

Investigation finds that Kobach’s anti-immigration work in small cities cost them millions for campaigns

by on August 2, 2018 at 4:24 PM (2 hours ago)

An investigation by the Kansas City Star and ProPublica has found that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s anti-immigration work for small cities across the nation cost them millions for lengthy legal campaigns while powering his political rise.

Their account is based on records obtained from towns Kobach represented.  It also reported for the first time that he earned more than $800,000 for his immigration work.  Kobach on Thursday called the investigation’s conclusions “ridiculous.”

A Valley Park, Missouri, ordinance punishing employers for hiring illegal immigrants and landlords for renting was largely gutted after two years of litigation and nearly $300,000 in expenses.

Farmers Branch, Texas, owed $7 million in legal bills.  Hazleton, Pennsylvania, took on debt to pay $1.4 million.  Fremont, Nebraska, raised property taxes to pay for Kobach’s services.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.