WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


48°F
Overcast
Feels Like 48°
Winds North 15 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy50°
28°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear64°
48°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy78°
53°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy79°
67°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm73°
36°

Investigator working on 1988 missing teen case believes teen’s car drove off bridge into creek

by on April 9, 2018 at 2:53 PM (51 mins ago)

A retired Kansas Bureau of Investigation special agent says he believes a teenager who disappeared nearly 30 years ago died after driving into a creek.

The Kansas City Star reports that Timothy Dennis spent more than a decade investigating the disappearance of Randy Leach.  The 17-year-old went missing in April of 1988 after borrowing his mother’s car and attending a party near his home in the town of Linwood.

His parents have sued to see some of the investigative records in the case, but a judge denied their request.  Dennis, speaking publicly about the case for the first time, says the most reasonable explanation is that the teen’s car went off a single-lane bridge.  The creek was searched, but Dennis fears the car was swept too far downstream to be found.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.