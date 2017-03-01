WIBW News Now!

Investigators seek cause of chemical leak at Salina plant

by on March 1, 2017 at 3:38 PM (38 mins ago)

Investigators are looking for the cause of an anhydrous ammonia the Schwan’s plant in Salina.

A company spokesman told the Wichita Eagle in an email that the leak was discovered at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday and contained about three hours later. Employees were evacuated from the facility.

Two workers received medical treatment as a “precaution.”

Saline County officials say a voluntary evacuation was issued for people living west of the facility.

Schilling Elementary in Salina was closed because of the leak, but no other schools are affected.

Schwan spokesman Chuck Blomberg says ammonia is used in production at the plant as a refrigerant for frozen food. The plant primarily makes pizzas.

He says Schwan does not know yet the impact of the leak on plant operations.

