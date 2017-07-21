Investigators suspect arson in playground fire

Investigators believe a fire on the playground of an elementary school south of Topeka was intentionally set.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the fire at Pauline South Intermediate School, 7035 SW Morrill Rd., was reported just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews from the Shawnee Heights and Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. The school building was never in danger of catching fire, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office says there was an approximately 50×50 foot area of rubber mulch playground surface and two older, metal jungle gyms scorched by the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests someone intentionally set the fire.

The investigation is being led by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, who is working with the Sheriff’s Office and school district to identify the suspects involved in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

Image via Google Maps