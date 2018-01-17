Investment expert suggests financial New Year’s resolutions

The new year is a time for many Americans to get a wakeup call about their finances. According to a new study, The number of people planning to start the new year with a financial resolution has actually fallen from last year. 27 percent of people planned to ring in the New Year with a financial resolution, down from 36 percent the year before.

“I was absolutely surprised,” said Ken Hevert, Senior VP of Retirement with Fidelity Investments. “If the great recession of 8 or 9 years ago was the great American wakeup call to take a step back and really get a handle on your personal finances, you look at what we’re seeing here. Three out of four Americans feel like they’re going to be better off financially next year. Nearly half think they’re in a better situation now than they were last year. Why wouldn’t you

continue to stay focused on improving your personal financial situation?”

Hevert notes that there’s more than math behind why making changes in your financial situation can be a positive.

“There’s the rational or mathematical part to it and then there’s the emotional,” said Hevert. “What we hear from individuals who set a financial resolution and put a plan together and make some or a lot of progress against it is that, on the emotional front, 7 out of 10 say that they feel less stressed about finances.”

If your primary financial goal for this year is to pay down debt, Hevert has a couple of strategies you can try.

“There’s a couple of different approaches you can take,” Hevert said. “One of them is to say, I’ve got 4 or 5 balances and I want to get rid of one. Focus on the lower balance. Get that off the list so that you know at the end of the year you can say, all right, now I’m down to 4. The other approach on paying off debt is to say, from a financial perspective, it makes a lot of sense to try to tackle the debt with the highest interest rate. In a rising rate environment, that also makes

a lot of sense.”

