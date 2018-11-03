Iowa State Cyclones Storm Past Kansas Jayhawks 27-3

Kansas was one of the top stories in the college football world last week after it knocked off TCU. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit even called the Jayhawks one of the best performing teams of the week. Week 10 wasn’t nearly as special for KU, though, as it was steamrolled by the 24th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones at home 27-3.

The game’s tone was established early on. In the first quarter, Kansas’ best moments were forcing a three-and-out on Iowa State’s first possession and a 60-yard punt by sophomore punter Kyle Thompson. Iowa State’s best moments were a pair of touchdown receptions by Hakeem Butler, one of which was an 83-yard score and the other featured one of the most acrobatic, disrespectful plays of the college football season.

Who is this and why haven't I heard of him? Dude just Mossed #kufball pic.twitter.com/6KKRaJYjex — We good? (@gifhawk) November 3, 2018

Passing the ball spelled doom for the Jayhawks on Saturday, both against their defense and for their offense. ISU quarterback Brock Purdy tore up KU’s defense with 263 passing yards on 23 attempts in the win, plus three touchdown passes.

Kansas senior quarterback Peyton Bender’s day was every bit as unproductive as Purdy’s was substantive. Bender averaged only 4.6 yards per attempt in the losing effort, completing 19/40 passes for 185 yards, but those numbers were propped up by so-called garbage time numbers when the game was out of reach.

He didn’t get any favors from his receiving corps, however. In another telling moment from the first quarter, Bender had two would-be touchdown passes dropped, one by sophomore wide receiver Stephon Robinson and one by senior wide receiver Jeremiah Booker, the latter of which resulted in a turnover on downs.

Robinson’s day wouldn’t get any better from there. In the second quarter, he fumbled in the midst of a Kansas drive deep in Iowa State territory.

“I know that he’ll learn from that,” Kansas coach David Beaty said in regard to Robinson’s issues on Saturday. “And we need him to.”

While the passing game struggled, the KU rushing effort put up a valiant effort to try keeping the game somewhat competitive. Junior running back Khalil Herbert led the Jayhawks in rushing with 91 yards, while freshman Pooka Williams added another 58 on the ground.

Overall, Kansas averaged 3.7 yards per rush from its running backs, while it averaged four yards per play overall.

“We had a plenty good enough plan, we just need to execute it better as coaches and players,” Beaty said.

Iowa State’s offense had a big day and made splash plays, but the Kansas defense still had its positive moments this weekend. Specifically, the unit was able to drop Purdy for three sacks and limited the Iowa State rushing effort to 3.2 yards per carry.

Unfortunately for KU, blowout losses to Iowa State are nothing new, at least not in recent memory. Last season, they Jayhawks were shut out 45-0 by the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, and only amassed 106 total yards of offense. In the Beaty era, Kansas is 0-4 versus Iowa State with more than a 25-point average margin of defeat.

The Jayhawks will be on the road next Saturday, but they only have 86.5 miles to travel for their game against the Kansas State Wildcats. K-State has won the last nine meetings in the series, although KU still leads the all-time series by 20 games.