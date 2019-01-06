Iowa State Handles Kansas at Hilton

A season-high 24 turnovers was too much to overcome as the No. 5/6 Kansas Jayhawks fell to Iowa State, 77-60, Saturday night inside Hilton Coliseum. Freshman guard Quentin Grimes led the Jayhawks with 19 points, however 13 3-pointers and 20 points off the 24 Jayhawk miscues proved enough to push the Cyclones to their first win over KU in Ames since 2016.

The Jayhawks fell to 12-2 on the year and 1-1 in the Big 12, while Iowa State also moved to 12-2 in 2018-19, and 2-0 in the league.

Despite a sloppy opening 20-minutes of play, the Jayhawks managed to keep the Cyclones within arm’s reach. The shooters were cold to start on both sides, combining to go 2-of-13 over the first five minutes of action. The Jayhawks’ early struggles were compounded by posting six of their 14 first-half turnovers all within the opening 5:16 of the game.

Even with these the early miscues KU managed to stay close. With help from back-to-back 3-pointers from Lagerald Vick and some hard-nosed scoring in the paint, the Jayhawks found themselves even with the home side, 18-18, with nine minutes remaining in the opening half.

From there, Grimes took over the scoring load and helped his squad keep pace with the Cyclones before the intermission. The freshman out of The Woodlands, Texas ended the half with 11-straight points, including a 3-point play that handed KU a four-point lead, 29-25, at the 4:06 mark. However, ISU headed into the locker room with some momentum, ending the half on an 11-3 run to take back the lead and enter the break with a 36-32 lead.

It appeared the game would stay tight after the early minutes of the second half, with Grimes connecting on his second 3-pointer to pull his team within three points at 38-35, but that is as close as KU would be able to get.

Iowa State’s Marial Shayok, who ended the night with a game-high 24 points, responded with a three of his own before Nick Weiler-Babb connected on a triple on ISU’s next possession, kickstarting the Cyclone offense and giving their team some breathing room.

Marcus Garrett’s runner in the lane at the 12:06 mark gave the Jayhawks one more glimpse of a possible comeback, pulling Kansas to within seven points, 54-47. But another set of back-to-back Iowa State triples once again stomped out the KU momentum.

Those two ISU threes contributed to a 23-13 ISU run to close out the game, as the Cyclones handed the Jayhawks their first loss in Ames in two seasons, 77-60.

For the third-straight game, Grimes scored in double-figures, leading the Jayhawks with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Dedric Lawson posted his 10th double-double of the year as the redshirt junior tallied 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Garrett and Devon Dotson posted eight points apiece.

The story of the game though was Kansas’ 24 turnovers, the team’s most since 2014, when ISU also forced 24 KU giveaways in Ames. The Cyclones turned those 24 Jayhawk giveaways into 20 points, while KU managed just four points of off Iowa State’s 12 turnovers.