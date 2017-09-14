IRS allowing retirement loans, hardship distributions to hurricane victims

The Internal Revenue Service announced this week that 401(k)s and similar employer-sponsored retirement plans can make loans and hardship distributions to victims of Hurricane Irma and members of their families. This is similar to relief provided last month to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Because this is a Presidentially declared disaster area, a person who lives outside the disaster area can take out a retirement plan loan or a hardship distribution,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “They can use that to help a son, daughter, parent, grandparent or other dependent who lives in the disaster area.”

Participants in 401(k) plans, employees of public schools and tax-exempt organizations with 403(b) tax-sheltered annuities, as well as state and local government employees with 457(b) deferred-compensation plans may be eligible to take advantage of these streamlined loan procedures and liberalized hardship distribution rules. Though IRA participants are barred from taking out loans, they may be eligible to receive distributions under liberalized procedures.

“Anyone who might have a home that they spend the winter in or a vacation home in the area that was affected, they may be able to claim a casualty loss for an unreimbursed insurance claim,” said Devine. “The IRS is trying to help everybody.”

It’s important to note that the IRS will still need documentation to help you, so find it if you have it.

“People are really focused on trying to survive and find places to live,” said Devine. “Start thinking about your taxes, gathering the documents you’re going to need for your insurance claims and for your tax returns. If you are going to help, go to irs.gov and just check on rules. Talk to the plan owner for your retirement plan, your 401K and ask them what the rules are for that plan.”

To qualify for this relief, hardship withdrawals must be made by Jan. 31, 2018.