IRS continues to emphasize paycheck checkup to be sure withholding is correct due to tax law changes

The Internal Revenue Service is once again emphasizing that everyone who has any portion of their paycheck withheld for taxes should check that status as soon as possible to save themselves some headaches later.

“People that got big returns last year,” said Michael Devine with the IRS, “People that have two incomes, whether a husband and wife both work or whether you’ve got two jobs, people that claim credits, people that itemize, people that got a big refund last year, because they’re having less money taken out of their paychecks now, they really need to go in and make sure that they’re having enough taken out to cover what they’re going to owe next year.”

The cost of not having enough taken out of your check can be considerable.

“The IRS is concerned that people might be under withheld,” said Devine. “If you’re over withheld, you get a refund. If you’re underwithheld, you’re going to have to pay more and if you’re underwithheld a lot, then you could be looking at interest and penalties because you didn’t have enough withheld during the year.”

To fix that, the IRS has an online tool.

“This is a very accurate and simple way for most taxpayers to determine the correct amount of withholding,” said Devine. “If you go through and do this, if you did it earlier in the year and you had a change in the family, you probably want to do it again. If you’ve never done one, it really makes sense to do it now.”

Once you’ve determined any changes that need to be made, you then need to fill out a form W-4 and provide it to your payroll office so they can change the amounts in their system and get it right going forward. If you have any questions, you can call the IRS at 800-TAX-1040.