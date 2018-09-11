IRS recommends making copies of important documents and taking pictures or video of possessions, in case of disaster

With the flooding that has come through parts of Kansas this past month, it’s a good time to think about what you need to do in case you would end up with damage from a disaster.

“You really need to think in advance,” said Michael Devine with the Internal Revenue Service. “Prepare for what you hope never happens. That means individuals, families, businesses, you have to have a preparedness plan. That includes having copies of key documents and lists of what you’ve got, so that in case something terrible happens, you’ve got a copy of the documents to show your insurance company, to show the IRS.”

The IRS has a publication that can help you.

“It’s publication 584,” said Devine. “It’s on our website. It’s about 27 pages. It actually will walk you through the steps of

writing down things in your house. Take pictures of things. Take video.”

If you’ve got original documents, scan them, take pictures of them and put them on a flash drive that is easy to store.

“If you do have those originals, make sure that you store them in a waterproof container someplace safe and have a backup set someplace away from your house, so that in case you do get hit by a fire or a flood or a tornado, that you’ve got a backup set of those documents that you can use.”

Send those documents to someone you trust who lives far enough away from you to not be affected by the same disaster and keep them updated. For more information, go to irs.gov.