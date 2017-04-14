IRS Reminder: Tax Deadline This Year is April 18th

The Internal Revenue Service wants to remind you that the tax deadline is approaching quickly, but it’s not as quick as you think, since April 15th falls on Saturday this year.

“We don’t collect taxes on a weekend,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “Normally, that would make it the next business day, which would be Monday the 17th. Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending how you look at it, that is a holiday in the District of Columbia, Emancipation Day. Because it’s a District of Columbia holiday, it has the same effect as a federal holiday on collecting taxes, which means we can’t do it.”

So, the deadline is midnight April 18th this year. The telephone number to contact the IRS with questions is the same as it has always been.

“It’s been the same forever,” said Devine. “It’s (800) 829-1040. Normally, our call centers are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We know that people get busy and we know that they’re going to be working on their taxes over the weekend, so we’re going to have our phone centers open on Saturday the 15th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

If you have access to the internet, though, you can get answers even faster. This is true even if English isn’t your first language.

“Right at the top of the page, we have a link to IRS en Espanol,” said Devine. “It’s very easy to get information in other languages.”

In fact, the link at the top of the page has Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Russian as options.

“You can set up a phone call where you can call in and we will have the interpreter on the line so that you can actually talk in your native language to get the answers that you need,” said Devine. “We know taxes are tough. We’re doing everything we can so you can understand the tax law, so that you can pay what you owe, but not more than you have to.”

A reminder, if you do owe taxes, the deadline to pay those is still the same as the filing deadline, April 18th.