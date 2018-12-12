IRS says be sure to take Required Minimum Distributions by the end of the year

For everyone who pays taxes, the end of the year is the time to get things done, but that’s particularly true for some seniors with retirement accounts.

“If you’re over 70 and a half, that means you were born before July 1, 1948, you probably have to take what we call a Required Minimum Distribution,” said spokesman Michael Devine with the IRS. “That means you have to start taking money out of those retirement accounts. If you don’t, there’s a 50 percent penalty on any money you didn’t take out.”

The required distribution rules apply to owners of traditional, Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) and Savings Incentive Match Plans for Employees (SIMPLE) IRAs. Roth IRAs don’t require distributions while the original owner is alive. RMDs also apply to participants in various workplace retirement plans, including 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b) plans.

“If you aren’t getting money from your retirement accounts and you’re over 70 and a half years old, then you need to start taking that money out, or talk to your plan administrator to make sure that you are doing what’s legally required.”

One place to spend that money that will get you help on your taxes is a charitable contribution, if you do it correctly.

“You need to be very careful about doing that,” said Devine. “Make sure that your plan administrator makes the charitable contribution for you, or maybe cuts a check to the charity and then gives it to you, so you can give it to them. The important thing is that you don’t have the money given to you and then you make the donation, because if you handle that money, it’s taxable.”

The RMD for 2018 is based on the taxpayer’s life expectancy on Dec. 31, 2018, and their account balance on Dec. 31, 2017.