IRS spokesman gives end-of-year tax tips

During the holidays the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers who have not filed a tax return for 2016 or prior years that now is a good time to get current on their taxes.

“If you didn’t file last year and you file a 2017 return and you do a refund, you probably won’t get that until you get current on your taxes,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “Maybe you owed last year and you didn’t file, you’re going to get a refund this year so you file. We want you to get current on your taxes, because there’s a statute of limitations on claiming a refund, but the balance due, the money you owe, there’s interest and penalties that are growing on that.”

In general, the law provides most taxpayers a three-year window of opportunity for claiming a refund or the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury. If you’d like to change your tax circumstances for 2017, you still have a few days to do that, too.

“The way to think about your tax return is, anything you do during the calendar year is probably going to be on that tax return,” said Devine. “If you’re going to make a contribution to charity, as long as you do it before January 1, you’ll be okay. You can even kind of fudge that a little bit. Let’s say you wrote a check on December 31 and put it in the mail. They don’t cash it until January, but you made the donation during this year, so it goes on the return.”

Also, if you’re over age 70 and a half and have an Individual Retirement Account, you may need to act on that before the year is out, as well.

“That’s the magic age,” Devine said. “Congratulations on making it. You have to start taking money out of those retirement accounts. If you don’t, there’s very big penalties on the money that you didn’t withdraw. If you’ve got a lot of money and you want to make a donation to charity, there is a way that you can give that money to charity and not pay tax on it, as long as that money goes from your retirement account directly to the charity. If you get it first, that becomes taxable income.”

If you have other tax questions, you can go to irs.gov and look them up, or call the IRS between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays at (800) TAX-1040.