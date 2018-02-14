IRS Urges Taxpayers to Watch Out for Erroneous Refunds; Beware of Fake Calls to Return Money to a Collection Agency

Scammers are trying to get money from the IRS, using your bank account.

“They are stealing multiple people’s information,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “Then, what they will do is, they will file a fraudulent tax return in someone else’s name, but they have the refund go to your bank account. You may not even know it’s there until the phone rings or you get an e-mail. If it’s a phone call, they’re going to say, I’m with a private collection agency that works with the IRS and accidentally, a refund that isn’t yours was put into your bank account and we need you to send that to us.”

The IRS will not call you about questions first. If they need to contact you, that contact will be by U.S. Mail, if at all possible.

“Anytime you get an unexpected phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS, the alert flag should go up and you should assume that it’s some kind of a scam,” said Devine. “If you do get a tax refund that you didn’t expect, the IRS has ways that you can send that back to us correctly. Don’t send it to someone who calls you on the phone or sends you an email and claims to be from the IRS.”

If you need to know how to send a refund that isn’t yours back, go to irs.gov for that information or call 800-829-1040.

“There are ways that you can return a refund to the IRS, but remember, it’s always going to go back to the Department of the Treasury,” said Devine. “Whether it’s from your bank back to us, or if it’s a paper check, you know, how you would return that, but it’s always going to come back to the Department of the Treasury. It’s never going to go anyplace else.”

The IRS Criminal Investigation division continues its investigation into the scope and breadth of this scheme.