IRS warns of business-focused W2 scam

The Internal Revenue Service is warning business owners of a broadening scam that tries to get the W-2 information of employees from the business or organization where they work.

“In the last year, we have seen a large jump in the number of victims of this scam,” said Michael Devine of the IRS. “A criminal will steal or somehow get access to the email of a chief operating officer or a school executive or someone in a position of authority in the company. Then, they’ll send a friendly note to someone in the payroll department, for example, saying, hi, are you working today, and they trade emails back and forth and then they ask for all of the Form W-2s.”

If the payroll person takes the bait, the haul for the scammer is considerable.

“That’s got the information of every employee’s name, their address, their Social Security number, their income and their withholdings,” said Devine. “That’s exactly the information that the criminals need to steal the identity of the employee and to commit tax fraud by filing a fraudulent tax return.”

The scam has become so prevalent that there is a special email address just for this with the IRS.

“It’s dataloss@irs.gov,” said Devine. “That way, we would get the information from the company. There’s a lot of information that we would need to get. It’s a simple case of, if you are the victim of a breach and you lose your employees information, the faster you can tell the IRS, the faster we can take steps to protect your employees.”

The message should include the business name, the business EIN associated with the data loss, a contact name, a contact phone number, a summary of how the data loss occurred and the volume of employees impacted.