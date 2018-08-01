Is there an app for preventing teen suicide? It could happen in Kansas in future years

One of the tasks that Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has asked his Youth Suicide Task Force to take on is looking into creating an app teens can use when they are in crisis.

“That’s how they communicate,” Schmidt said. “Why on earth would we think that a child or a young person in a moment of crisis, whether it’s suicide or a school shooting or whatever it may be, is going to pick up the phone and call somebody? That is unlikely.”

Colorado has an app called Safe2Tell for kids to communicate with authorities in crisis.

“My kids, your kids, they live in the 21st Century, they don’t place phone calls any more,” said Schmidt. “They communicate online, they communicate through apps, through social media platforms, maybe a text message.”

The Colorado app guarantees anonymity. There is no caller ID and names are not asked. Schmidt isn’t prejudging what the task force will decide to do in Kansas, but he has talked with the Utah AG about what they’re doing there and they’ve broadened their Safe2Tell app to do more mental health counseling in addition to crisis issues.

“They’ve partnered with their university system to provide some of the back-end,” said Schmidt. “You can actually get a counselor on the line, as opposed to a law enforcement person. They are literally receiving hundreds of communications where a kid, had there been no intervention available, it’s likely they would have done something that would have been terribly regrettable, either to themselves or others.”

The finding on what Kansas could do will be part of a report due to the AG’s office at the end of the task force’s work.