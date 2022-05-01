Isaih Pachecho is the second offensive weapon drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs this year, with the Rutgers running back going off the board to the Chiefs with the 251st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.
He joins Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore as the two skill-position players taken by Kansas City so far.
Similarly to Moore, Pachecho’s Relative Athletic Score is under 9.00 out of 10.00, the threshold every qualified defensive draft pick has hit so far. However, the tailback’s 8.86 still qualifies as a “Great” score per that metric.
Specifically, his speed jumps off the page. Pachecho’s official 40-yard dash time was 4.37 seconds.
Last season at Rutgers, Pacheco carried the ball 167 times for 647 yards, an average of 3.9 yards per carry, along with five touchdowns. His best season came his sophomore year in 2019, when he ran for 729 yards on 169 carries with seven scores. As a receiver, he had 47 catches in four seasons with the Scarlet Knights.
Pacheco joins the Chiefs at the bottom of their running back depth chart, already behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, free agent signee Ronald Jones and likely Derrick Gore, who broke out late last season. However, he will have a chance to contribute offensively and likely on special teams, too.
He’s also the second running back drafted by the Chiefs under general manager Brett Veach, joined by Edwards-Helaire in 2020.
In a profile for The Draft Network, analyst Brentley Weissman wrote “Overall, Pacheco is a tough, physical runner with good size, power, and contact balance but lacks any sort of dynamic trait that would get you overly excited about his projection to the NFL.”
The Chiefs have one more pick to go in this year’s draft, No. 259 overall.