ISU’s Hall and KSU’s Brooks Earn Big 12 Players of the Week
Student-athletes from Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma collected Big 12 accolades for their Week 7 performances.
Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims shared Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Mims was also named the Newcomer of the Week. Baylor’s Terrel Bernard was named Defensive Player of the Week, while K-State’s Phillip Brooks earned Special Teams Player of the Week.
Hall rushed for a career-high 185 yards on 20 carries versus Oklahoma State. It was his fifth-straight 100-yard game to tie for the third-longest streak in ISU history. He had runs of 66 and 70 yards. His 66-yard rush was his ninth TD of the season.
A career-high 132 yards on four catches and two touchdowns highlighted Mims’ breakout performance in Oklahoma’s 33-14 win over TCU. His receptions went for 10 yards, 50 yards (TD), 11 yards and 61 yards (TD). Mims finished with a career-high 193 all-purpose yards, as he also returned two punts for 42 yards (long of 38) and a kickoff for 19 yards.
Bernard tied his career-high with 19 tackles against Texas, including nine solo, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and a pass breakup. His two 19-tackle performances (19 tackles vs. TCU last season) are the most by a Baylor player since 2011. His 19 tackles are the most by a Big 12 player this season and second most in a college football game this season.
Brooks became the first player in school history with two punt-return touchdowns in a game, while his 189 punt-return yards broke the school record. He is the first player in the nation to return two punts for touchdowns since 2018. His single game PR total yardage ranks third in Big 12 history and most by a Big 12 player since 2009. He also has the highest average nationally since 1996 among players with four or more returns.
Hall collected his second honor of the season, while Bernard’s award was the first this season and third in his career. Brooks and Mims are first-time honorees.
2020 BIG 12 FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – WEEK 7 AWARDS
Offensive Players of the Week
Breece Hall, RB, So., Iowa State
Marvin Mims, WR, Fr., Oklahoma
Defensive Player of the Week
Terrel Bernard, LB, Jr., Baylor
Special Teams Player of the Week
Phillip Brooks, WR, So., Kansas State
Newcomer of the Week
Marvin Mims, WR, Fr., Oklahoma